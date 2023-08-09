Aug 09, 2023
Xiaomi will launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5-competitor, the Mix Fold 3, in China on August 14.
The Mix Fold 3 is being touted as an all-around flagship without shortcomings that will seemingly set a new standard for foldable display.
The company seems to have reworked on the hinge for the next generation, even as it would look to offer a sleeker and more compact chassis with more powerful hardware.
Mix Fold 3 will come with four camera sensors on the rear with Leica tuning, one of which will be placed behind a periscope-style lens.
More granular details about the hardware are yet to be disclosed.
Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 3 in China on August 14 at an event scheduled for 7PM Beijing time.
The Mix Fold 3 will be a successor to the Mix Fold 2.
The company’s CEO Lei Jun will take the wraps off the next-gen foldable while also giving his annual talk at the same event.
We can expect a complete overhaul in design as well as innards.
It will be expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
It is highly unlikely we’ll see it launch outside of China, but we’ll see.