xiaomi mix fold 3 first look

Aug 09, 2023

Saurabh Singh

Xiaomi will launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5-competitor, the Mix Fold 3, in China on August 14.

The Mix Fold 3 is being touted as an all-around flagship without  shortcomings that will seemingly set a new standard for foldable  display.

The company seems to have reworked on the hinge for the next generation,  even as it would look to offer a sleeker and more compact chassis with  more powerful hardware.

Mix Fold 3 will come with four camera sensors on the rear with Leica  tuning, one of which will be placed behind a periscope-style lens.

More granular details about the hardware are yet to be disclosed.

Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 3 in China on August 14 at an event scheduled for 7PM Beijing time.

The Mix Fold 3 will be a successor to the Mix Fold 2.

The company’s CEO Lei Jun will take the wraps off the next-gen foldable while also giving his annual talk at the same event.

We can expect a complete overhaul in design as well as innards.

It will be expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

It is highly unlikely we’ll see it launch outside of China, but we’ll see.