Aug 24, 2023
WhatsApp is making it possible to create groups without names.
The update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook page and on his Instagram’s Channel.
“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.
These groups will be limited to six participants unlike the current ones that allow you to add up to 1024 participants.
The group will be different for each participant in the unnamed group. It will basically depend on how members have saved contacts on their phone. For unsaved contacts, they will see a phone number.
The feature is designed to make it easier for users to create groups for anonymous or sensitive conversations.
The process of creating such group is same as the general ones. Open the WhatsApp app and go to the “New Group” option. Once they have created the group, they can then add members without assigning them a name.
The feature will prove to be useful in case you are in a rush to create a group and cannot come up with any name.
This will make it possible to create groups even when you have not decided on any topic or are not sure with any name for the group.
The feature has started rolling out and will reach out to more people over the coming weeks.
