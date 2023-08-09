How to use, a step-by-step guide
Aug 09, 2023
WhatsApp is getting a new screen sharing feature for video calls which brings it neck-and-neck against Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
The feature will allow users to share a specific app or their entire screen with others on the video call.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg green-lit the feature on Facebook through a post and on his Instagram channel.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
The feature is rolling out to users in phases and will be accessible across Android, iOS and desktop.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
When available, you will be able to share your screen by simply tapping on a dedicated "share" button.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
Alongside the screen sharing feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out video calls in landscape mode.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
With landscape mode support, users will get access to a bigger, more immersive video call experience than more traditional portrait orientation.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
WhatsApp launched video calling in 2016 and has since then it has been adding more features to stay competitive in an increasing video-driven market.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
The market is dominated by Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. The new screen sharing feature brings WhatsApp at par with these services.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
Only recently, WhatsApp has added picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)