whatsapp screen sharing feature 

How to use, a step-by-step guide

Aug 09, 2023

Saurabh Singh

WhatsApp is getting a new screen sharing feature for video calls which brings it neck-and-neck against Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The feature will allow users to share a specific app or their entire screen with others on the video call. 

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg green-lit the feature on Facebook through a post and on his Instagram channel. 

The feature is rolling out to users in phases and will be accessible across Android, iOS and desktop.

When available, you will be able to share your screen by simply tapping on a dedicated "share" button. 

Alongside the screen sharing feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out video calls in landscape mode. 

With landscape mode support, users will get access to a bigger, more immersive video call experience than more traditional portrait orientation.

WhatsApp launched video calling in 2016 and has since then it has been adding more features to stay competitive in an increasing video-driven market. 

The market is dominated by Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. The new screen sharing feature brings WhatsApp at par with these services.

Only recently, WhatsApp has added picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS. 

WhatsApp also allows users to share short video messages in chats.

