How to chat privately on WhatsApp?

Jun 28, 2023
All of WhatsApp's chats are end-to-end encrypted but you can increase your privacy by following a few more steps.
Set up Two-Step Verification from settings by choosing a PIN that you need to enter when registering again on the app.
The user can have the full control on who can see their last seen. They have four options to select from- everyone, my contacts, my contacts except…, nobody.
The users can also control who can see when they are online. They are given two options- everyone or same as last seen.
Users can also select who can see their About. To set this, users can click -> settings -> privacy -> About.
One can also control who can view their profile photo. To set this, users can click settings -> privacy -> profile photo.
One can control their status privacy as well. When user selects settings and go to privacy, they can see an option of status privacy and select one of the three options.
Users can also control their read receipts. If turned off, you will not be able to send or receive the receipts.
