How to silence calls on WhatsApp
Jun 20, 2023
Priya Pathak
WhatsApp has finally announced the much-awaited silence call feature.
This feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, as it can help to reduce the number of spam calls that users receive.
Spam calls are a major nuisance, and they can be difficult to block at times.
To silence calls from unknown numbers, open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Privacy > Calls.
Toggle on the Silence Unknown Calls setting.
Once this setting is enabled, calls from numbers that are not saved in your contacts will be silenced.
The calls will still appear in your call log, but they will not ring or make any sound.
These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.
