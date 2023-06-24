Beware of this new whatsapp pink scam

Jun 24, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Under this scam, scammers and hackers are targeting WhatsApp users by spreading false messages through the platform.

Pink scam

The message consists of a link that asks the users to download WhatsApp Pink, which is a fake version of the messaging platform.

Link

The scammers are targeting multiple users with the assurance that the new version is going to provide an improved interface and new features.

new app

The Mumbai Police have issued a public warning about this WhatsApp message known as "Pink WhatsApp."

Warning

This message makes a false guarantee that it will change the WhatsApp logo's colour and add new features for a better user experience.

Update

Users run the possibility of suffering negative outcomes if they click the Pink WhatsApp link, as the Mumbai Police have warned.

Do not Click

To  protect users from such a phishing attempt, the police have issued  guidelines.

Advisory