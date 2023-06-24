Beware of this new whatsapp pink scam

Jun 24, 2023
Under this scam, scammers and hackers are targeting WhatsApp users by spreading false messages through the platform.
The message consists of a link that asks the users to download WhatsApp Pink, which is a fake version of the messaging platform.
The scammers are targeting multiple users with the assurance that the new version is going to provide an improved interface and new features.
The Mumbai Police have issued a public warning about this WhatsApp message known as "Pink WhatsApp."
This message makes a false guarantee that it will change the WhatsApp logo's colour and add new features for a better user experience.
Users run the possibility of suffering negative outcomes if they click the Pink WhatsApp link, as the Mumbai Police have warned.
