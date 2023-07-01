Jul 01, 2023
On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, unveiled a new function for WhatsApp.
Users will now be able to easily and securely move their chat history between devices.
The new way of transferring data involves scanning a QR code, which is a more secure way.
Currently, users have the option of updating the backup on cloud services or using third-party apps to transfer their history.
Users won't need to make a backup of their data in order to transfer their chat history or media files.
Both devices must have location enabled and be physically connected to Wi-Fi in order to transfer data via a QR code.
