How can you transfer WhatsApp data securely?

Jul 01, 2023

Ankita Baidya

On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, unveiled a new function for WhatsApp.

Users will now be able to easily and securely move their chat history between devices.

The new way of transferring data involves scanning a QR code, which is a more secure way.

Currently, users have the option of updating the backup on cloud services or using third-party apps to transfer their history.

Users won't need to make a backup of their data in order to transfer their chat history or media files.

Both devices must have location enabled and be physically connected to Wi-Fi in order to transfer data via a QR code.

To use this feature, select settings -> chats -> chat transfer -> scan the QR code through your new device.

