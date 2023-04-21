WhatsApp’s new feature gives you superpowers

Apr 21, 2023

Saurabh Singh

WhatsApp has released a new feature that will allow users to save disappearing messages even after they have expired.

The feature which is called keep in chat is being billed as a special superpower for the sender.

If you want to keep any ephemeral chat from disappearing forever, you  can now long press on it and the sender will be notified about your  request.

If the sender gives a go-ahead, you’re free to keep the disappearing  message for later in which case they will be highlighted with a bookmark  icon and appear separately inside the “Kept Messages” folder organised  by chat.

WhatsApp says keep in chat will roll out globally over the next few weeks. (Photos credit: Reuters)