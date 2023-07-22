WhatsApp for Wear OS: An advantage over Apple Watch

Jul 22, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced the launch of a standalone app for Wear OS smartwatches.

It allows users to send and receive messages, make calls, and view notifications directly from their smartwatch.

This was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via his Instagram Channel.

The WhatsApp app for Wear OS is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3.0 or later.

To use the app, users need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their phone.

Once the app is installed on the smartwatch, users can sign in using their phone number and password.

Google first announced the arrival of WhatsApp for WearOS at its I/O conference in May.

WhatsApp standalone app is also a competitive advantage for Wear OS over Apple Watch.

Apple Watch users can only view and respond to incoming WhatsApp messages through notifications.

Google is improving Wear OS for a number of reasons including to compete with Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch is the market leader in smartwatches and Google want to give Wear OS users a more competitive experience.

