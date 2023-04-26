Apr 26, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The X90 Pro is Vivo's latest camera-centric flagship with top-shelf specs and pricing to match. The phone costs Rs 84,999 in India for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The X90 Pro uses vegan leather that sits nice and plush with solid plastic. The textured panel is not only resistant to smudge and fingerprints, it makes the X90 Pro the grippiest camera phone around.
The 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate can get nice and bright. The panel can output 10bit colour depth and supports HDR10+ playback.
The star of the show is the true 1-inch-type Sony IMX989 sensor. Vivo pairs it with an f/1.8 optically stabilised lens. You also get Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF tech, and the next-gen V2 chip that promises enhanced low-light capabilities.
The X90 Pro marks the India debut of the 4nm Dimensity 9200 which is the fastest chip that MediaTek makes currently. Performance is slick.
The X90 Pro also has a 50MP telephoto with f/1.6 aperture and OIS for 2x optical zoom for portraits and another 12MP ultrawide with autofocus so it can double as a macro. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.
Vivo is happy to supply you enough LUTs – some “naturally” inspired from ZEISS lenses including an excellent cinematic option – to keep you satisfied.
The X90 Pro in all its totality, is a more polished product than the X80 Pro. It won’t be wrong to say the X90 Pro is one of, if not the best camera phones of 2023.