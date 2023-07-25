Twitter X: Look back at iconic blue bird logo

Jul 25, 2023
Interestingly, Twitter did not start off with a blue bird. The first logo was of green colour and had bubbly-feel to it.
The first official logo was unveiled in 2006 and it had its run till 2010.
The first official Twitter logo aligned with the overall approach of the platform. The design was created by Linda Gavin
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
In 2010, Twitter recognised their need to find something that would reflect the platform’s identity. This is when the bird appeared
The bird symbolised Twitter’s tweets- short, efficient, and quick. The logo was valid till 2012.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
In 2012, the platform saw the need to refresh its image by focusing more on simplicity.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
By the time the company realised such a need, the platform had already created a considerable name for itself.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
The bird was redesigned to make it more symmetrical and cleaner
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
The prior bird's plumage was eliminated, and the wings were instead fashioned by three overlapping circles.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)