Jul 04, 2023
According to a post from Twitter's support account, the "new" version of TweetDeck is now officially available to everyone.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
This was a necessary step to address some of the recent problems that TweetDeck has been having.
However, in 30 days the TweetDeck will become a verified-only feature which means you'll have to subscribe.
As per two Twitter employees, all users will be required to transition to the new TweetDeck now.
Recently, TweetDeck has been unusable for many users of the old interface.
The Twitter staff asserts that the problems in TweetDeck resulted from Twitter disabling legacy APIs in order to stop data scraping.
New restrictions have been introduced on the platform to tackle the issue of "scraping off data from the platform."
Now, users have to log in/ sign up to view any tweet and there is also a restriction on how many posts a user can view in a day.
Many users, especially media organsiations, who use the TweetDeck have reported facing issues with the new interface.
