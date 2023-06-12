Tim cook confused with the price of vision pro

Jun 12, 2023

Ankita Baidya

The most awaited tech event of the year, Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC), took place on June 5, 2023. The keynote was opened by Tim Cook.

WWDC 2023

Apple's Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset, was the highlight of the entire event. This spatial computer allows the interaction of digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay connected with others.

Apple Vision PRO

While the technology of Vision Pro amazed the spectators, it was the price that shook everyone. The device is set to be available at $3500, that is  Rs.2.8 lakhs.

Price of Vision PRO

The Internet was left in splits at the pricing of the device. This lead to a stream of comments and series of memes. One of the memes went as far as comparing the device to the shape of the kidney.

Internet's reactions

Recently, Tim Cook was interviewed by Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. The Apple's CEO's responses to the questions of Vision Pro left the internet in splits again.

Good morning america

In the interview, the CEO of Apple was asked about the price of the device. He said, "It'll cost thirty-four, ninety-nine." 

Question asked

At the end, GMA cut back to the studio to correct Cook. Roberts corrected it as, "When he said 'thirty-four, ninety-nine,' I said, 'Oh, 34 dollars and 99 cents, that's not bad.' But no, it's almost $3,500."

RESPONSE To $34.99