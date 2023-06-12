Jun 12, 2023
The most awaited tech event of the year, Apple's Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC), took place on June 5, 2023. The keynote was opened by Tim Cook.
Apple's Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset, was the highlight of the entire event. This spatial computer allows the interaction of digital content with the physical world while allowing users to stay connected with others.
While the technology of Vision Pro amazed the spectators, it was the price that shook everyone. The device is set to be available at $3500, that is Rs.2.8 lakhs.
The Internet was left in splits at the pricing of the device. This lead to a stream of comments and series of memes. One of the memes went as far as comparing the device to the shape of the kidney.
Recently, Tim Cook was interviewed by Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. The Apple's CEO's responses to the questions of Vision Pro left the internet in splits again.
In the interview, the CEO of Apple was asked about the price of the device. He said, "It'll cost thirty-four, ninety-nine."
At the end, GMA cut back to the studio to correct Cook. Roberts corrected it as, "When he said 'thirty-four, ninety-nine,' I said, 'Oh, 34 dollars and 99 cents, that's not bad.' But no, it's almost $3,500."