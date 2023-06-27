Telegram to bring "Stories" to its app

Jun 27, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed that the messaging service will soon include Stories.

Telegram’s story feature will let its users have complete control over who can view their stories.

Users can specify if they want their connections, specific contacts, or a list of close friends to view their story.

At the top of a user’s chat list, in an expanded section, one can find stories.

Users can add attributes like captions and links to their Stories to make them more engaging.

What's more, users will be able to tag other people in their Stories like they do on Instagram.

Users will be able to concurrently post pictures and movies made with their front and back cameras like they do on BeReal.

Users will be able to decide when will their story expire. they can choose from 6-, 12-, 24-, 48- hours.

