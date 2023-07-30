Jul 30, 2023
Samsung has launched the fifth-generation foldable devices, Fold 5 and Flip 5.
Fold 5 and Flip 5 have a redesigned Flex hinge mechanism that folds the screen internally in the shape of a tear-drop. This makes them fold completely flat without any gap.
The new hinge allows for an even sleeker chassis. The Fold 5 is 6.1mm when unfolded (versus 6.3mm in the Fold 4) and 13.4mm when folded (versus 14.2mm in Fold 4).
The Fold 5 and Flip 5's rear and spine housing the hinge are made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The sides are made of Armour Aluminum and you get IPX8 water resistance.
Powering the Fold 5 and Flip 5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.
Fold 5 has a 4,400mAh battery while the Flip 5 has a 3,700mAh battery. Both support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Fold 5 has three sensors on the back: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. The folding display has a 4MP camera below the screen. The cover screen has a 10MP shooter.
Flip 5 has dual cameras on the rear which is a combination of two 12MP shooters. Plus, there’s another 10MP camera on the front.
Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750nits peak brightness. You get a 3.4-inch Flex window cover display.
old 5 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176x1812p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen on the outside is a 6.2-inch.
The Fold 5 will start at Rs 1,54,999 and the Flip 5 at Rs 99,999.