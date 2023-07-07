Jul 07, 2023
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a plastic body. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The M34 has a 6.58-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung says the panel can top 1,000nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The M34 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is expandable.
Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.
The M34 is guaranteed to get 4 years of major OS and 5 years of security updates.
For photography, there is a triple camera setup on the rear with 50MP main OIS camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128GB going up to Rs 18,999 for 8GB/128GB (with bank offers).
The Galaxy M34 is essentially a Galaxy A34 Lite in spirit and that makes it a heavyweight at its low(er) price point.