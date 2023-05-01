May 01, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The Galaxy M14 has a 6,000mAh battery which is big enough to take you through 2 days with ease on moderate use. Even with extensive use, the M14 can last for over a day.
You get support for 25W Type-C fast charging in the Galaxy M14 but Samsung does not bundle any charger in the box.
Powering the Galaxy M14 is Samsung’s Exynos 1330 5nm processor which works mostly well for everyday use.
Samsung is offering the M14 in a choice of either 4GB/128GB or 6GB/128GB. Storage expansion is available through a dedicated slot.
The Galaxy M14 runs Samsung’s One UI Core version 5.1 which is based on Android 13. The M14 is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 3 years of security updates.
The M14 5G has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The bezels are chunky and you get a dated waterdrop notch.
The Galaxy M14 has a 50MP main camera which takes surprisingly good photos for its price with rich colours and decent detail output. This is paired to two more 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it gets a 13MP camera.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price in India starts at Rs 13,490 for 4GB/128GB. The top-end model with 6GB/128GB will set you back by Rs 14,990.