samsung galaxy f54 5g
first look
Jun 10, 2023
FE Online
The back of the phone is made of glossy plastic. It looks attractive but is prone to smudge and fingerprints.
You get a large 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a hole punch cut-out at the centre.
The panel has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
You get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection.
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.
The F54 5G has a triple camera setup with a 108MP main (with OIS) camera mated to an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro.
Running the show is One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging
Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
