Apr 10, 2023
Saurabh Singh
If specs are what you crave on a tight budget, the Redmi Note 12 4G is the phone for you. It has a 108op AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 685, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Price starting at Rs 14,999.
The Realme C55 packs notable hardware including 90Hz display and 33W fast charging. You also get a neat little party trick called "mini capsule" which is a dynamic notch system inspired from Apple's iPhone 14 Pro. Price starting at Rs 10,999.
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G brings a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, and massive 6,000mAh battery (with 25W fast charging) at a base price of Rs 14,490 (4GB/128GB).
Realme 10 brings an attractive design and big battery with fast charging for Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB).
Moto G13 comes with a fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers capable of Dolby Atmos playback making it seemingly ideal for content consumption. Price starting at Rs Rs 9,499.