Mar 30, 2023
FE Online
Redmi Note 12 has a flat-edged design that’s about 183.5g in weight and 7.85mm in thickness. Xiaomi is offering a choice of three colours— black, blue and gold. The Note 12 is IP53 rated. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1,200nits, Xiaomi says.
Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage which is further expandable. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Redmi Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1, f/1.8), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter. Price in India starts at Rs 14,999.