best smartphones under rs 10,000

May 20, 2023

Saurabh Singh

With Realme and Redmi breathing fresh lease of life in under 10K segment, we finally have more good options to choose from.

Realme Narzo N53 gets you a large 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD display, 50MP main camera and 33W fast charging for cheap— specs largely unheard of under Rs 10,000. 

The Redmi A2 Plus’s most striking aspects are its clean, utilitarian  design and relatively unadulterated Android 13 Go edition software  experience.

The Poco C51 is essentially the same as Redmi A2 Plus, but even cheaper.

Moto G13 has a fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers that can –also—output  Dolby Atmos making it ideal for content consumption.

Samsung Galaxy M13 packs good value and is probably one of the few phones under Rs 10,000 to get you a powerful camera setup including dedicated ultrawide which is a rarity in this segment.

These phones are meant for first-time users who’re looking to make a switch from a feature phone, or those on the hunt for a low-priced secondary device.

Watch this space for more.