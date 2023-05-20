best smartphones under rs 10,000
May 20, 2023
Saurabh Singh
"
"
With Realme and Redmi breathing fresh lease of life in under 10K segment, we finally have more good options to choose from.
"
"
Realme Narzo N53 gets you a large 6.74-inch 90Hz LCD display, 50MP main camera and 33W fast charging for cheap— specs largely unheard of under Rs 10
,000.
"
"
The Redmi A2 Plus’s most striking aspects are its clean, utilitarian design and relatively unadulterated Android 13 Go edition software experience.
"
"
The Poco C51 is essentially the same as Redmi A2 Plus, but even cheaper.
"
"
Moto G13 has a fast 90Hz display and stereo speakers that can –also—output Dolby Atmos making it ideal for content consumption.
"
"
Samsung Galaxy M13 packs good value and is probably one of the few phones under Rs 10,000 to get you a powerful camera setup including dedicated ultrawide which is a rarity in this segment.
"
"
These phones are meant for first-time users who’re looking to make a switch from a feature phone, or those on the hunt for a low-priced secondary device.
