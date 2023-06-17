Jun 17, 2023
Reddit is an online platform that brings together multiple communities which are formed on the basis of hobbies, passion, or common interest. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Recently, Reddit announced certain changes to their API Pricing. Due to this many communities went private and the site went down temporarily. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Earlier, Reddit provided a free API. So any developer building an application can request data and use it to build their app seamlessly and for free. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)
Many Reddit communities have turned private, which means they have basically gone offline. This is in protest against the recent changes made to API pricing that pose a threat to many third-party apps. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)
Famous third-party apps like Apollo, Reddit is Fun (RIF), and Sync, are on the verge of shutting down before the pricing comes into effect. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
Apollo's creator, Christian Selig, has asserted that with the new pricing the app won't sustain. This caused the many redditors to go on a protest by turning their communities offline. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)
Reportedly, there is an internal memo that asked the employees to ignore the backlash and said that such criticism over the company’s decision would simply "pass." This added fuel to fire. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)
In a recent blog post by the company, Reddit asserted that 80% of the communities are back online. (Photo Credits: Bloomberg)