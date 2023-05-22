QUICK REVIEW
May 22, 2023
Narzo N53, Realme's new entry-level phone looks a lot like Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max and that's a good thing.
The flat sides, the rounded corners, and camera housing are all inspired from iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The Narzo N53 is also of the same size at 6.7-inch as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The phone is made entirely out of plastic and has a somewhat gradient finish. The power button doubles as a fingerprint reader.
The Narzo N53 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging via USB Type-C.
The phone runs Android 13 based Realme UI T Edition software. The interface is closer to stock Android than more premium Realme phones.
The Narzo N53 has a 6.7-inch 720p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood you get a Unisoc T612 chip. The phone comes with a 50MP dual camera setup on the rear and 8MP selfie shooter.
Narzo N53 starts at Rs 8,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can get it with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well for Rs 10,999.