Jul 06, 2023
The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 60 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The Narzo 60 5G uses the Dimensity 6020.
The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has dual rear cameras which is a combination of 50MP main (with optical image stabilisation) and 2MP portrait camera. The Narzo 60 5G has a single rear camera which is 64MP.
The Narzo 60 Pro 5G has a 16MP front camera while Narzo 60 5G has a 13MP front camera.
The Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in three memory variants: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/1TB. The Narzo 60 5G comes in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G supports 67W fast charging. The Narzo 60 5G supports 33W fast charging.
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.
The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999. Realme Narzo 60 5G starts at Rs 17,999.