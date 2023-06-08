Jun 08, 2023
Realme 11 Pro series has been officially launched in India. It spawns two models: Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus. The two phones are quite identical, with major differences coming by way of main camera and battery charging hardware.
The main USP of the Realme 11 Pro Plus is its 200MP main camera that supports up to 4x "lossless" in-sensor zoom thanks to a combination of optical image stabilisation and a slew of software chops that Realme has built into the phone.
The Realme 11 Pro Plus can take photos of the moon, at least in theory. Furthermore, it can pull 2x portraits.
You get a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+ content playback support.
Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 which is nothing but a rebranded Dimensity 1080.
Running the show is Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.
Realme pairs it with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is expandable.
Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
Realme 11 Pro Plus starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-end 12GB/256GB model will set you back by Rs 29,999.