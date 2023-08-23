Aug 23, 2023
The two phones have the same look and feel. They share a lot of hardware specs, too, including the chipset.
Major differences are coming by way of camera setup and charging speed.
The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G both have a 6.72-inch 1080p flat LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
They are powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset.
Realme 11 has up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage which is non-expandable. Realme 11X has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable.
Both phones have a 5,000mAh battery and run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.
The Realme 11 5G has a 108MP main camera and 16MP front camera while the Realme 11X 5G has a watered-down 64MP shooter on the back and 8MP camera for selfies on the front.
Both phones have a 2MP portrait secondary camera.
While the Realme 11 5G supports 67W fast charging, the Realme 11X 5G tops out at 33W.
The Realme 11 5G comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black. The Realme 11X comes in a choice of Purple Dawn and Midnight Black.
Realme 11X 5G starts at Rs 14,999. The Realme 11 5G meanwhile starts at Rs 18,999.