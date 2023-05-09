The Poco F5 is made entirely out of plastic. The back has a subtle curve towards the edges while the frame is completely flat. The phone offers mostly comfortable grip.
The screen is 6.67-inch, flat 1080p pOLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The panel can peak 1,000nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. You get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.
The Poco F5 has Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor. Poco pairs it with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is not expandable.
Real-world performance is brilliant in every sense of the word and leaves little to be desired whether it be basic day-to-day use or grahical gaming.
The Poco F5 runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and is guaranteed to get 2 major OS and 3 years of security updates. Amount of bloat/unwanted apps has shot up in this generation of the F-series.
The F5 appears to have the same 64MP OIS triple rear camera setup as the Poco F4. One difference is that the F5 tops out at 4K@30fps video recording (the F4 could do 4K@60fps). On the front, the F5 has a 16MP selfie camera.
The Poco F5 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Battery life is fantastic.
You get 67W fast charging in this phone. The bundled charger tops the phone from 0-100 percent in just under 55 minutes.
The Poco F5 comes in two variants: 8GB/256GB for Rs 29,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 33,999. Poco F5 promises to deliver pro-level performance at a price below Rs 30,000 and for the most part, it delivers.