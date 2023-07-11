QUICK REVIEW
The Reno 10 Pro is fairly sleek and compact (185g/7.9mm). The back is made of glass.
The frame of the phone is made of plastic.
There is no headphone jack and only a mono speaker in the Oppo Reno 10 Pro.
The Reno 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Reno 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.
This is paired with 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.0 storage.
The phone runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. It is eligible for 2 major OS and 3 years of security updates.
It has three cameras on the back: 50MP main Sony IMX890 with OIS, 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto/portrait, and another 8MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with autofocus.
At a price of Rs 39,999 (12GB/256GB), the Reno 10 Pro will take on the OnePlus Nord 3 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro.