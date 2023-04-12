The Find N2 Flip takes on Galaxy Z Flip 4 head-on and also gives Samsung a run for money, at least as far as hardware quirks are concerned.
The Find N2 Flip costs Rs 89,999 (8GB/256GB). The Flip 4 also costs the same but gives you less storage (128GB) in comparsion. Oppo gives you a larger cover display and a gapless design.
Oppo says its waterdrop-style Flexion hinge is designed to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds (roughly about 100 times daily for more than ten years). You can prop the phone between 45- and 110-degree on a surface.
Oppo has added a large 3.26-inch vertical cover screen on the outside while a bunch of software quirks including widgets and custom responses for notifications make it more useful. It is not perfect though.
The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 1080p foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback.
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus. Powering the phone is a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.
For photography, the Find N2 Flip has dual rear cameras including a 50MP main (Sony IMX890) and 8MP ultrawide. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.