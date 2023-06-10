Jun 10, 2023
Sam Altman is creator of ChatGPT. He is serving as the CEO of OpenAI.. He is an American entrepreneur, investor, and programmer. (Photo credit: Reuters)
Sam Altman recently visited India as a part of his Asia tour. He met with PM Modi and the students of IIIT-D. (Photo credit: Reuters)
Sam Altman visited IIIT-D on Thursday and met with the students there. His main emphasis during the entire meet-up was on Aritifcial Intelligence (AI). (Photo credit: Reuters)
Sam Altman met with PM Modi as the government vision to bring in conversational AI to aid the farmers for learning about the different schemes, consumer grievances, and other duties.
Sam Altman, in his reaction to the meet-up with PM Modi said, "He (the PM) was so enthusiastic and really thoughtful about AI and the benefits of it. We asked why India has embraced ChatGPT so much and so early. It’s really been fun for us to watch. He had great answers about that."
Sam Altman was asked by Rajan Anandan as to how someone in India should go about building something like ChatGPT. His reply to this question left the internet in splits. (Photo credit: Reuters)
Sam Altman responded to Rajan Anandan's query in a blatant manner. He felt that though India will try to build something similar to ChatGPT, it will be "totally hopeless," implying that India will fail at making one. (Photo credit: Reuters)
Sam Altman did not talk about the skills Indians possess. However, his reply hinted towards a lack of infrastructure and how difficult it'll be to build a similar model since OpenAI has already build and will stay one step ahead always. (Photo credit: Reuters)