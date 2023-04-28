Apr 28, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The OnePlus Pad is OnePlus's first tablet. Like a lot of its phones, it brings high-end hardware to an accessible price point.
The OnePlus Pad has an all-metal chassis and comes in green. The tablet is sleek and weight distribution is on-point.
The screen is a major highlight. The OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 7:5 aspect ratio.
The OnePlus Pad is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The OnePlus Pad runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. There are some productivity features including split-screen and quick hotspot sharing with OnePlus phones available.
OnePlus will sell a dedicated keyboard and stylus accessory for the OnePlus Pad separately.
You get a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera in the OnePlus Pad.
Running the show is a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging. You also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos playback.
With a starting price of Rs 37,999, the OnePlus Pad undercuts both Apple and Samsung as far as hardware is concerned and is a no-brainer for anybody looking for an all-rounder Android tablet.