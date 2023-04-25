OnePlus Pad price revealed

The Top 10

The Top 10

top 10 things to know

Apr 25, 2023

Saurabh Singh

"

"

OnePlus Pad base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost  Rs 37,999. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage will set you  back by Rs 39,999.

"

"

OnePlus Pad accessories range, to be sold separately, include a magnetic  keyboard and stylus with the former to be available at Rs 7,999 and  latter at Rs 4,999.

"

"

Customers can pre-order the tablet starting from April 28, 12pm onwards and get a folio case worth Rs 1,499 at no extra charge.

"

"

Open sale will start from May 2 (12pm). OnePlus says the OnePlus Pad will be available for the “OnePlus community” in limited OnePlus Experience stores on May 1.

"

"

OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and  adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

"

"

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor.

"

"

OnePlus Pad is powered by a 9,510mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging support.

"

"

Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 software.

"

"

The tablet comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera.