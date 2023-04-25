OnePlus Pad price revealed
Apr 25, 2023
OnePlus Pad base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 37,999. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 39,999.
OnePlus Pad accessories range, to be sold separately, include a magnetic keyboard and stylus with the former to be available at Rs 7,999 and latter at Rs 4,999.
Customers can pre-order the tablet starting from April 28, 12pm onwards and get a folio case worth Rs 1,499 at no extra charge.
Open sale will start from May 2 (12pm). OnePlus says the OnePlus Pad will be available for the “OnePlus community” in limited OnePlus Experience stores on May 1.
OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor.
OnePlus Pad is powered by a
9,510mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging support.
Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 software.
The tablet comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera.
