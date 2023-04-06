OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite starts at Rs 19,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs 21,999. For the price, you get a 120Hz display, 108MP camera, and 67W fast charging.
If you're looking for a stock-ier interface, Moto G73 is what you should be looking at. It gets you a more useful 8MP ultrawide plus a 50MP main cam which is decent. Its Dimensity 930 chip is slightly more powerful too.
iQOO Z7 with Dimensity 920 and 44W fast charging is the most spec-heavy phone under Rs 20,000. It has an HDR10+ ready AMOLED display and 64MP mani cam with OIS.
Redmi Note 12 5G is a bit cheaper and comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a trio of sensors on the back— 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. The phone is also IP53 rated.
Realme 10 Pro 5G is virtually the same as the Nord CE 3 Lite with slower (33W) charging. So, you can check it out also.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may not be as spec-heavy but the software support/reliability and brand recall (paired with a bit more affordable pricing) surely make it worth your time.