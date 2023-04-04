Best phone under Rs 20,000?
The Top 10
oneplus nord ce 3 lite 5g
Apr 04, 2023
Saurabh Singh
The Nord CE 3 Lite has a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It's a typical LCD with respectable colours and good viewing angles, though it could be a bit brighter.
The Nord CE 3 Lite has a flat-edged design with all-plastic build. The phone comes in two colours— Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray, both with varying degree of glossy finish.
The side-mounted fingerprint reader is fast and reliable mostly. You get dual speakers that get nice and loud. A headphone jack is also available.
You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 under the hood paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Day-to-day performance is nippy. Battery life is good. There is 67W fast charging support.
The phone runs OxgenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. The interface is mostly clean and well optimised with nominal bloat.
The phone's 108MP main camera shoots good photos in ideal light. Low-light photos could be better. With a starting price of Rs 19,999, the Nord CE 3 Lite offers good value.
