Nord CE 3 Lite brings an interesting set of upgrades including a revamped design, large 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 108MP main camera, and 67W fast charging. The performance all round is nippy for the asking price.
"
"
Sheer power, is what the iQOO Z7 brings to the budget smartphone space. It’s perhaps the most spec-heavy phone under Rs 20,000 to launch in India off-late.
"
"
Moto G73 5G strikes the right balance of form and functionality, something that’s rare on budget phones these days. While its near stock Android 13 interface is a major attraction, this phone packs a bunch of good hardware.
"
"
Poco X5 5G offers a good mix of features at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB.
"
"
The Note series from Redmi may not have the same "value for money" appeal anymore but the Note 12 is- still- worth a second look for budget-conscious buyers.