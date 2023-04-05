The Nord Buds 2 look largely same as the Nord Buds but they are bit more compact which makes them more pocketable. The styling looks fresh and unique, even today. You get IP55 splash resistance and USB C charging.
You get 12.44mm drivers in the Nord Buds 2 that offer thumping bass. OnePlus gives you fair bit of customisation including touch sensors on each earbud. Voice calls are generally clear. You get 2 mics/earbud.
The Nord Buds 2 have ANC. Getting ANC right is hard, but OnePlus has done well, considering the price point. You also get a transparency mode and support for Dolby Atmos playback.
The Nord Buds 2 are rated for 5 hours with ANC on (27 hours with case) and 7 hours with ANC off (36 hours with case which is a respectable figure. Fast charging is supported.
The Nord Buds 2 support Bluetooth 5.3 and the AAC codec.
The Nord Buds 2 at a price of Rs 2,999 offer pretty balanced sound, ANC, and a stand-out design making them good value for budget conscious buyers.