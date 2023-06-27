Jun 27, 2023
OnePlus Nord 3 will launch on July 5 and come in two colours.
Nord CE 3 will also launch on July 5.
Nothing Phone 2 will launch on July 11 with Nothing's see-through aesthetic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.
The M34 will launch in India on July 7 with 50MP OIS main camera and 6,000mAh battery.
Set to launch on July 6, the series will spawn two models: Realme Narzo 60 Pro and Realme Narzo 60.
Set to launch on July 4, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and it will support 120W fast charging.
Oppo Reno 10 series 5G to have three models with top-shelf Reno 10 Pro+ 5G to sport a 64MP 3x telephoto.