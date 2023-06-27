Top smartphones to launch in July 

Jun 27, 2023

FE Online

OnePlus Nord 3 will launch on July 5 and come in two colours. 

oneplus nord 3 5g

Nord CE 3 will also launch on July 5. 

oneplus nord ce 3 

Nothing Phone 2 will launch on July 11 with Nothing's see-through aesthetic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. 

nothing phone 2

The M34 will launch in India on July 7 with 50MP OIS main camera and 6,000mAh battery.

samsung m34

Set to launch on July 6, the series will spawn two models: Realme Narzo 60 Pro and Realme Narzo 60. 

realme narzo 60 

Set to launch on July 4, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and it will support 120W fast charging.

iqoo neo 7 pro

Oppo Reno 10 series 5G to have three models with top-shelf Reno 10 Pro+ 5G to sport a 64MP 3x telephoto. 

oppo reno 10 