QUICK REVIEW
Jul 09, 2023
The Nord 3 has a glass back. This is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The frame is made of plastic. You can get the phone in two colours: Tempest Gray with a matte finish and Misty Green which is relatively glossy.
There are three cameras in this phone headlined by a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor, the same sensor seen inside the flagship OnePlus 11.
On the front you get a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Powering the Nord 3 is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.
OnePlus pairs this with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.
Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus is committing to 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates.
The Nord 3 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999.