oneplus nord 3 5g india launch on july 5

Jun 27, 2023

FE Online

OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 3 5G phone in India on July 5. The company will launch it at its global "OnePlus Nord Summer" event. 

OnePlus has released the first look of OnePlus Nord 3 5G ahead of launch. The phone will come in two colours: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

The OnePlus Nord 3G will come with a flat-edged design and triple camera setup. The renders confirm presence of IR blaster as well. 

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will have an alert slider.

Leaks suggest the Nord 3 5G will be based on the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 2V. 

OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G on July 5 alongside the Nord 3 5G. 

The OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 will be joined by the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband-style earphones are also arriving on the same day.