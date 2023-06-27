Jun 27, 2023
OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 3 5G phone in India on July 5. The company will launch it at its global "OnePlus Nord Summer" event.
OnePlus has released the first look of OnePlus Nord 3 5G ahead of launch. The phone will come in two colours: Tempest Gray and Misty Green.
The OnePlus Nord 3G will come with a flat-edged design and triple camera setup. The renders confirm presence of IR blaster as well.
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will have an alert slider.
Leaks suggest the Nord 3 5G will be based on the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 2V.
OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G on July 5 alongside the Nord 3 5G.
The OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 will be joined by the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband-style earphones are also arriving on the same day.