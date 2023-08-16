Aug 16, 2023
OnePlus has launched the Ace 2 Pro in China. It’s a pro variant of the OnePlus Ace 2/OnePlus 11R.
The phone weighs 210g and comes in two finishes including green and gray.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1240×2772p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The panel can top 1600nits. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Under the hood, the Ace 2 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This is paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS4.0 storage.
Running the show is ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a trio of sensors on the back including a 50-megapixel wide, 8-megapixel ultrawide and another 2-megapixel macro.
On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera.
OnePlus is touting the phone’s Rain Water Touch technology which uses a combination of a customised touch chip and in-house touch algorithm to allows its display to work even when wet.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 which roughly translates to Rs 34,600. This is for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus will offer the Ace 2 Pro with staggering 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will set buyers back by CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,600).