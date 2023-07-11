Now you can show off your creativity and work on Snapchat with linktree

Jul 11, 2023
Snapchat announced today that it will be integrating with Linktree's link-in-bio technology.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
This will enable users to showcase their work on their Snapchat profiles.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
Links could previously only be included by businesses and Snap Stars, the largest producers who are a part of a unique programme.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
Anyone with a public profile will now be able to include links to their Linktree profile.
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
When editing their public profile on Snapchat, users can choose "Website or Linktree" to add their Linktree URL
(Photo Credits: Reuters)
With the help of the link-in-bio tool, creators can also display a social media icon and a button that reads "Add me on Snapchat."
(Photo Credits: Reuters)