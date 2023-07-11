Now you can show off your creativity and work on Snapchat with linktree

Jul 11, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Snapchat announced today that it will be integrating with Linktree's link-in-bio technology.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

This will enable users to showcase their work on their Snapchat profiles.

Links could previously only be included by businesses and Snap Stars, the largest producers who are a part of a unique programme.

Anyone with a public profile will now be able to include links to their Linktree profile.

When editing their public profile on Snapchat, users can choose "Website or Linktree" to add their Linktree URL

With the help of the link-in-bio tool, creators can also display a social media icon and a button that reads "Add me on Snapchat."

Linktree is also providing three months of Linktree Pro with this integration.

