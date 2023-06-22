Now you can download Instagram Reels

Jun 22, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that lets the users download the reels.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

Reels

TikTok, which got banned in India in June 2020, has also had this feature for years now, and this became one of the reasons for its success.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

Tiktok

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, announced the feature over their broadcast channel.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

new Feature

On Tuesday, Mosseri announced that users in the U.S. would be able to download the reels and keep them in their camera roll.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

Not in india

The reels that are accessible on public accounts will only be available for downloading.

(Photo Credits: Reuters)

Access

The public accounts will have the option to turn off the ability to download the reels. 

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

Public accounts

Instagram has  introduced this feature as it is trying to persuade users to watch more content on the platform.

(Photo Credits: Bloomberg)

More content viewing