Jul 12, 2023
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G stands out with its clean glass design, fast and fluid performance, and 80W fast charging.
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G stands out with its blistering fast performance and 120W fast charging.
The OnePlus 11R strikes the right balance between form and function to get you a great value proposition.
Easily the most underrated phone of its class, the Vivo V27 Pro has a delightful design and promising camera setup.
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro looks stellar and shoots like a pro.
The Google Pixel 7a's clean software and slick design can't be overstated.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 model may be late to the party but it's still got all the bells and whistles to click with buyers.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is also a viable option for those seeking premium design and a hefty mix of specs and features.
The Nothing Phone 2 is great no doubt, but it's entering a market space full of intense competition.