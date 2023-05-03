May 03, 2023
Saurabh Singh
Nothing Phone 2 first look is out, sort of. Phone 2 will be a follow-up to last year's Phone 1.
Nothing has shared a cryptic teaser image of its upcoming premium smartphone hinting that it might have a similar transparent aesthetic as the Phone 1, but with more powerful hardware inside.
Not only is the Phone 2 set to be the company’s first shot at a premium phone, it’s also going to be Nothing’s first phone in the US.
The Phone 2 has been confirmed to come rocking Qualcomm’s flagship 8-series processor.
It will be interesting to see if Nothing is planning any glyph interface update for Phone 2.
Software will be a big focus area, Nothing has previously confirmed.
Nothing has launched all its products so far in India, at the same time as global launch, too. The Phone 2 is expected to be no different.
The Phone 2 is confirmed to launch this British summer which could be anywhere from June to September.