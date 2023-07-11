FIRST LOOK

nothing phone 2

Jul 11, 2023

Saurabh Singh

The design of Phone 2 is very reminiscent to the Phone 1’s, but the back is now curved ever so slightly and the fit and finish, too, have been improved.

The Phone 2 is IP54 rated (up from IP53 in the Phone 1).

The Phone 2 has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. 

The panel can peak 1600nits in HDR.

The Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It has a 4,700mAh battery. 

The Phone 2 has 33 individually addressable zones which allows Nothing to add more customisability including integration with third-party apps like Uber.

The LED setup on the rear has been updated. 

the Phone 2 has dual rear cameras which is a combination 50MP wide and 50MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Nothing has launched the Phone 2 in three memory configurations: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and 12/512GB.