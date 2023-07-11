FIRST LOOK
Jul 11, 2023
The design of Phone 2 is very reminiscent to the Phone 1’s, but the back is now curved ever so slightly and the fit and finish, too, have been improved.
The Phone 2 is IP54 rated (up from IP53 in the Phone 1).
The Phone 2 has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 1080p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The panel can peak 1600nits in HDR.
The Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It has a 4,700mAh battery.
The Phone 2 has 33 individually addressable zones which allows Nothing to add more customisability including integration with third-party apps like Uber.
The LED setup on the rear has been updated.
the Phone 2 has dual rear cameras which is a combination 50MP wide and 50MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.
Nothing has launched the Phone 2 in three memory configurations: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB and 12/512GB.