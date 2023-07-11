Jul 11, 2023
The Ear 2s look same as the Ear 1 but they are bit lighter and smaller. The case is also sturdier than before.
They retain their predecessor's see-through styling. The case has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. The buds are IP54 certified.
The Ear 2s pack custom 11.6mm drivers and offer bass-rich audio.
They support the LHDC codec allowing for high-resolution (Hi-Res) audio streaming over Bluetooth 5.2.
Their ANC is theoretically capable of cutting down up to 40dB of ambient sound.
The Ear 2s can also deliver personalised ANC by adapting to the shape of your ears.
Each earbud has a total of 3 mics for voice pickup.
The Ear 2s are rated for 6.3 hours of listening time and up to 36 hours with the case with ANC off. Fast charging and Qi wireless charging are supported.
The Ear 2 earbuds offer a good mix of features and stand out design at a price of Rs 9,999.