QUICK REVIEW
May 23, 2023
Moto Edge 40 is follow-up to last year's fanstastic Moto Edge 30. Moto Edge 40 price in India is set at Rs 29,999.
The Moto Edge 40 is being touted as the slimmest 5G phone with IP68 build.
The Moto Edge 40 comes in a choice of PMMA and vegan leather. The outer frame is made of metal.
The Moto Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch 144Hz pOLED display with 1080p resolution, 1200nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.
The Edge 40 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Running the show is Android 13 with a guarantee of 2 years of major OS and up to 3 years of security updates.
For photography, you get a 50MP main camera with OIS and another 13MP ultrawide. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter.
The Edge 40 has a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.