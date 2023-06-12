xbox serieS S 1tb launched

Jun 12, 2023

FE Online

Microsoft is finally giving its Xbox Series S game console a storage upgrade.

The new model has 1TB of native storage.

There are aesthetic changes too— it comes in carbon black much like the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series S in black with 1TB of storage will be available globally starting from September 1.

It is priced at $349 (roughly Rs 28,800).

Xbox Series S was originally launched in white with 512GB of storage at a price of $299.

In India, the Xbox Series S was launched at a price of Rs 34,990.

The importance of more default storage cannot be overstated and it couldn’t have come sooner.