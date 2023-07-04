Meet Apple's "Golden" headset: Vision Pro CVR

Jul 04, 2023

Ankita Baidya

Caviar, a luxury jewellery company, has unveiled a customised version of Vision Pro that is made with 18-karat gold,

18-Karat

This contains the Digital Crown, the edges of aluminium bondy, and different accessories surrounding the headband.

includes

The device’s headband is made from the legendary Connolly leather – a supplier to the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce.

leather

This leather is soft and durable, it is considered one of the finest in the world, ensuring the utmost comfort for the owner.

rolls royce

Vision pro is the fore runner in both technology and design. It has drawn inspiration from Gucci ski masks and Tom Ford flip up glasses.

vision pro

The Vision Pro device created by Caviar has a flip-down shield that covers the external display and is made of pure 18 carat gold.

privacy

Caviar's Vision pro is set to roll out at $39,900 (around Rs. 32.7 lakhs).

Price

Caviar's Vision pro is set to be made only 24 in number.

Units

The Mixed Reality Headset is set to be introduced in fall of 2024.

