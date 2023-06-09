jiotag everything to know
Jun 09, 2023
Saurabh Singh
JioTag has silently been listed on Jio’s website revealing key specs and pricing. A single JioTag price in India is set at Rs 749.
JioTag, like the Apple AirTag, uses Bluetooth and a custom Find My app— Jio calls it Jio Community Find Network— to detect your items.
Jio is bundling a lanyard cable in the box (which Apple doesn’t) so it is easy to attach to a wallet or bag, or keys.
Battery life is rated for a year, which is generous and Jio also bundles a spare battery with its tracker.
The tracker uses Bluetooth 5.1 and is rated to work for up to 20 metres indoors and up to 50 metres outdoors.
The tracker can detect your phone if you misplace it.
You can use the Jio Community Find Network to locate a disconnected JioTag.
An Apple AirTag, in comparison, starts at Rs 3,490 (a pack of four costs Rs 11,900).
Read more